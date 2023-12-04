Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Down to $46.14

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.14, but opened at $43.57. Gentherm shares last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 18,316 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Gentherm Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $170,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $1,524,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Gentherm by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 40.6% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 184.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

