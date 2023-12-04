Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $30,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $77.10.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $390.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

