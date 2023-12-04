Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Down 7.0% in November

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,130,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 19,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,194,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,686. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.24.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

