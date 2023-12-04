Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,910,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 235,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $54,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,487,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,106,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,238,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,573,712,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,324,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,470,207. Insiders own 15.05% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

