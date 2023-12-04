GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Down 9.0% in November

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 8,340,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,030,952.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,298,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,633,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,756 shares of company stock worth $34,216,334 over the last three months. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get GitLab alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,189,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,238. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $58.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.