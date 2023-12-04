GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $157-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.29 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.21.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.93. 7,105,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,684. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $58.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,648.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock worth $34,216,334 in the last three months. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

