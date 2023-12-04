Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 295,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 238,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,634. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $446.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 86.84%.
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
