Glenview Trust Co Acquires 277 Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KKR opened at $73.30 on Monday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

