Glenview Trust Co Acquires 4,002 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

