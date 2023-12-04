Glenview Trust Co Acquires 490 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $180,853,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $118,223,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $190.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.38.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

