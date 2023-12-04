Glenview Trust Co Acquires 791 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $55.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

