Glenview Trust Co Acquires New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $689.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $272.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $665.82. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $529.01 and a twelve month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

