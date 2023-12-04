Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after buying an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,602,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $179.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.55.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

