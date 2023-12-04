Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $132.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $111.94 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.90.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

