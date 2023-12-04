Glenview Trust Co Buys 1,628 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Gentex were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gentex by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

