Glenview Trust Co Buys 326 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.05.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $123.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $142.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

