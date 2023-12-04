Glenview Trust Co Buys 86 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.6 %

WM opened at $173.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average is $163.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.