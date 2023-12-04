Glenview Trust Co Buys 987 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

