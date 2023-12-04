Glenview Trust Co Buys Shares of 4,780 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,562,000 after buying an additional 2,252,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,864,000 after buying an additional 1,808,592 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,435,000 after buying an additional 874,666 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,850,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after buying an additional 823,226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1582 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

