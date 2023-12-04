Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Newmont Stock Down 0.3 %

NEM stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,366 shares of company stock worth $1,235,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.