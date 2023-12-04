Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $325.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $325.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.39.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

