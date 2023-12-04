Glenview Trust Co Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,159,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $584,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $12,917,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

