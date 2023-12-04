Glenview Trust Co Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,956 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.