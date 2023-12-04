Glenview Trust Co Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $137.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.