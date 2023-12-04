Glenview Trust Co Has $452,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $159.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.92. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

