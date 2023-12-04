Glenview Trust Co Has $500,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $226.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.96. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

