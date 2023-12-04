Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

