Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Loews were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $4,376,000. Natixis boosted its position in Loews by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

