Glenview Trust Co Invests $433,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

USMV opened at $76.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

