Glenview Trust Co Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,734 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MasTec by 125.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in MasTec by 8,494.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 337,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,883,000 after purchasing an additional 333,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average of $88.51. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

