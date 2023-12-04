Glenview Trust Co Purchases 1,108 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ventas were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 76.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 488.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 134,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 111,351 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,680.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,018.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

