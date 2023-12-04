Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after buying an additional 188,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,080,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.72 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $129.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile



Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

