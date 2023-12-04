Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $80.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

