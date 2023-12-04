Glenview Trust Co Sells 154 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after buying an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $411.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $416.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.20 and its 200-day moving average is $379.98. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

