Glenview Trust Co Sells 2,127 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Stock Up 0.8 %

CDW opened at $212.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $219.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

