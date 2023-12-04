Glenview Trust Co Sells 31 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

Booking stock opened at $3,156.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,907.38 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,005.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2,928.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

