Glenview Trust Co Trims Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in ANSYS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $295.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.48.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.