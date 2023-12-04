Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.22

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 833467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

