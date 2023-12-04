Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.33% of Globant worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

Globant Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $226.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.92. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $227.45.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.