GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in November

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,168,800 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 1,925,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.
GoGold Resources Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of GoGold Resources stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.10. 277,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,364. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.
About GoGold Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GoGold Resources
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.