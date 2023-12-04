Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $15.47

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $14.88. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 679,508 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 4.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.