Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Shares Gap Down to $20.55

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.55, but opened at $19.53. Golden Heaven Group shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 198,707 shares trading hands.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

Institutional Trading of Golden Heaven Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Heaven Group stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Golden Heaven Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

