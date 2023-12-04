Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Update

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 256,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Golden Sun Education Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GSUN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. 8,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,320. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Golden Sun Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Sun Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Golden Sun Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Golden Sun Education Group by 29,373.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination repetition training, as well as other education training management services.

