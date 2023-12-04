GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Short Interest Down 5.7% in November

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of GoldMining by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,212,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GoldMining by 11.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of GoldMining by 28.8% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GoldMining by 930.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 163,223 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoldMining alerts:

GoldMining Stock Performance

GLDG opened at $0.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. GoldMining has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $177.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoldMining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that GoldMining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on GoldMining from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Report on GoldMining

About GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.