Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 5.8% in November

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 44,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Good Times Restaurants stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. 5,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,999. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.92.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.