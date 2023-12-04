GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Scott Wagner Purchases 21,652 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) insider Scott Wagner purchased 21,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $124,715.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 182,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Scott Wagner bought 4,157 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $24,942.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Scott Wagner purchased 104,079 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $537,047.64.

Shares of GDRX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 1,689,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,807. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.29, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 107.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

