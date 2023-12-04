Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.