Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Short Interest Update

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,914,454.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $2,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,914,454.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,432,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,852 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 247,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.