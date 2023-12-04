Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 150,404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 115,656 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.47.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 742.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,092 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $159,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 133,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.