Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,160,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 20,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

GOSS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,352. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 380,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,805.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 62.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 433,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 166,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 58.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 34.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 238,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 270.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gossamer Bio

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.